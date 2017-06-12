A subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate LG Group has bagged an order to deliver, operate and maintain 40 MW of energy storage for Guam Power Authority.

In what is seen as its largest storage project to date, Korea's LG CNS was awarded a $43 million contract by the Guam Power Authority (GPA), the electricity generator and distributor for the residents of the U.S. island territory of Guam to deliver, operate and maintain two utility-scale storage systems with a total capacity of 40 MW.

The deployment of the storage systems is expected to reduce the intermittent power outages that the Pacific island of Guam has been experiencing from net metering ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...