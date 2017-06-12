bene-Arzneimittel: European Commission Approves elmiron® for Bladder Pain Syndrome

MUNICH, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe's first oral medication for the treatment of bladder pain syndrome (BPS) characterised by glomerulations or Hunner's lesions has been approved.

The European Commission announced EU approval for elmiron®. With the Marketing Authorisation for elmiron®, bene-Arzneimittel has Europe's first approved drug therapy for the treatment of bladder pain syndrome characterised by either glomerulations or Hunner's lesions in adults with moderate to severe pain, urgency and frequency of micturition. This disease pattern is also known as interstitial cystitis (IC).

Bladder pain syndrome characterised by glomerulations or Hunner's lesions (or IC) is a chronic bladder disease accompanied by moderate to severe pain, urgency and frequency of micturition that significantly impairs quality of life.

With bene-Arzneimittel's newly granted Marketing Authorisation of elmiron® the first oral medical product has been approved for treating this disease in the EU. The benefits with elmiron® are its ability to relieve pain and urgency as well as to improve overall symptoms of the disease in adults with bladder pain syndrome

elmiron® contains the active ingredient pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) which is recommended as a drug of choice for the treatment of bladder pain syndrome in the guidelines of the European Association for Urology.

About bene-Arzneimittel GmbH

bene-Arzneimittel primarily focuses on the treatment of sensitive patient groups within paediatrics, analgesics and urology, with an emphasis on the active ingredients paracetamol and pentosan polysulfate sodium. The mid-sized company develops and produces medicinal products "Made in Germany" and distributes them in Europe and selected countries worldwide. Pentosan polysulfate sodium is produced in Germany and distributed worldwide by the bene group.

