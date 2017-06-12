Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Feed Businesses 2017 Directory of UK Animal Feed and Petfood Companies and their Finances" report to their offering.

Feed Businesses is an electronic directory which provides comprehensive information on over 290 animal feed businesses operating in the UK.

This invaluable sales tool is kept regularly up-to-date through the release of new versions four times a year. Users may purchase the current edition only or, for a modest premium on the single issue price, receive any updates published for the remainder of the year.

Feed Businesses 2017 provides information on 292 compounders, blenders, supplement and premix producers, petfood manufacturers, mobile mill/mix services and key feed material and feed additive suppliers. All business types are covered from major national public and private companies, through regional and specialist businesses and even a few important partnerships and unincorporated enterprises. Most producers are sale manufacturers but the report also covers the major integrated poultry and pig producers and farmer co-operatives.

The entry for each business provides:

Key contact data (names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, websites)

Basic information about the role of each business within the feed industry

Relationships with parent companies, subsidiaries and divisions

Production sites

Latest two years' financial accounts

Feed Businesses interactive directory covers the following business types:

97 Sale Farm Animal Feed Compounders

54 Petfood Manufacturers

56 Horse Feed Manufacturers

61 Blended Feeds and Coarse Ration Producers

64 Feed Supplement Manufacturers

15 Integrated Pig and Poultry Producers

15 Game Feed Producers

7 Feed Producing Agricultural Co-operatives

6 Aquaculture Feed Producers

13 Wild Bird Feed Producers

6 Mobile Mill/Mix Services

75 Others [eg Premix/Additive/Ingredient/Straights/Concentrates Suppliers]

Entries for each manufacturer provide the following contact information:

Address

Telephone number

Website

Email address

In addition, Feed Businesses provides the following data to describe the role each business fulfils and its significance within the sector:

Summary of principal trading activity

Profit and Loss Accounts (latest two years)

Balance Sheet (latest two years)

Cash Flow (latest two years)

Details of ownership

Other manufacturing sites operated by the business

Trading names, major brands, subsidiaries and divisions shown where appropriate

