Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Feed Businesses 2017 Directory of UK Animal Feed and Petfood Companies and their Finances" report to their offering.
Feed Businesses is an electronic directory which provides comprehensive information on over 290 animal feed businesses operating in the UK.
This invaluable sales tool is kept regularly up-to-date through the release of new versions four times a year. Users may purchase the current edition only or, for a modest premium on the single issue price, receive any updates published for the remainder of the year.
Feed Businesses 2017 provides information on 292 compounders, blenders, supplement and premix producers, petfood manufacturers, mobile mill/mix services and key feed material and feed additive suppliers. All business types are covered from major national public and private companies, through regional and specialist businesses and even a few important partnerships and unincorporated enterprises. Most producers are sale manufacturers but the report also covers the major integrated poultry and pig producers and farmer co-operatives.
The entry for each business provides:
- Key contact data (names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, websites)
- Basic information about the role of each business within the feed industry
- Relationships with parent companies, subsidiaries and divisions
- Production sites
- Latest two years' financial accounts
Feed Businesses interactive directory covers the following business types:
- 97 Sale Farm Animal Feed Compounders
- 54 Petfood Manufacturers
- 56 Horse Feed Manufacturers
- 61 Blended Feeds and Coarse Ration Producers
- 64 Feed Supplement Manufacturers
- 15 Integrated Pig and Poultry Producers
- 15 Game Feed Producers
- 7 Feed Producing Agricultural Co-operatives
- 6 Aquaculture Feed Producers
- 13 Wild Bird Feed Producers
- 6 Mobile Mill/Mix Services
- 75 Others [eg Premix/Additive/Ingredient/Straights/Concentrates Suppliers]
Entries for each manufacturer provide the following contact information:
- Address
- Telephone number
- Website
- Email address
In addition, Feed Businesses provides the following data to describe the role each business fulfils and its significance within the sector:
- Summary of principal trading activity
- Profit and Loss Accounts (latest two years)
- Balance Sheet (latest two years)
- Cash Flow (latest two years)
- Details of ownership
- Other manufacturing sites operated by the business
- Trading names, major brands, subsidiaries and divisions shown where appropriate
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmzk9r/feed_businesses
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005493/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Pet Food, Animal Feedstuffs