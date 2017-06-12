ATOS: Credito Emiliano selects Diamis' CRISTAL software package for intraday liquidity management

Credito Emiliano selects Diamis' CRISTAL software package for intraday liquidity management

Paris, 2017, June 12th - Credito Emiliano has implemented CRISTAL software package from Diamis, an Atos joint venture with Sopra Steria, in order to optimise global intraday liquidity management.

CRISTAL is part of Credito Emiliano program for modernisation of the Investment Banking (Area Finanza) information system and implements real-time global liquidity management.

CRISTAL enables Credito Emiliano to consolidate and monitor all future cash flow, distributed per financial instruments and maturity buckets. It provides the bank's Treasury with a comprehensive liquidity forecast as well as the possibility to drill down to details and analyse up to any single transaction.

CRISTAL connects to market infrastructures in order for Credito Emiliano to monitor in real-time its accounts with Banca d'Italia in Target2 and Target2-Securities. It also includes real-time monitoring of accounts with custodians and clearers.

Credito Emiliano use CRISTAL to perform real-time reconciliation of the forecast with the actual cash flow and to provide real-time monitoring of available assets against expected settlement activities in respect of the Italian banking law and Basle III Principles for Sound Liquidity Risk Management and Supervision.

CRISTAL is the market leading solution for banks participating in Target2. The CRISTAL User Group includes several Target2 Critical Participants and defines evolutions of the software in compliance with regulatory changes as well as in regards of constantly more demanding business requirements for intraday liquidity management.

Raymond Ban, CEO of Diamis said: "We are honoured to welcome Credito Emiliano among CRISTAL User Group which strengthens our footprint in Italy. With CRISTAL, Credito Emiliano already acquires -as for our other clients- the guarantee of secured migration of its Target2 operations to the future ISO20022 RTGS planned by the European System of Central Banks."

About Diamis

An Atos and Sopra Steria joint venture, Diamis is a leading supplier of cash and liquidity management solutions. Diamis delivers innovative software packages that support efficient payment processing and liquidity management.

Diamis' customer banks represent 15% of euro High-Value Payments and securely settle more than EUR 500 billion per day with CRISTAL.

Diamis software packages are defined by our Customer User Groups of major European banks and guarantee long term adequacy with business and regulatory requirements.

For more information, please visit our website: www.diamis.com

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index. www.atos.net (http://www.atos.net/)

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of end-to-end service offerings on the market: consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management and business process services. Sopra Steria is trusted by leading private and public-sector organisations to deliver successful transformation programes that address their most complex and critical business challenges. Combining high quality and performance services, added value and innovation, Sopra

Steria enables its clients to make the best use of digital technology. With over 39,800 employees in more than 20 countries, Sopra Steria generated revenue of €3.7 billion in 2016.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) -ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit website: www.soprasteria.com





