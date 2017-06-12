

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against its major opponents in the early European session on Monday.



The pound retreated to 1.2711 against the greenback, from a high of 1.2769 hit at 1:45 am ET.



The pound edged down to 0.8825 against euro, 1.2301 against franc and 139.81 against yen, from its early highs of 0.8779, 1.2371 and 140.80, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.26 against the greenback, 1.20 against the franc, 0.90 against the euro and 137.00 against the yen.



