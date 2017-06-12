

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 09-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,706,838.83 10.894



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,787,788.18 14.6503



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 794,207.04 17.5896



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,665,286.85 16.887



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,801,634.28 10.0765



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2300000 USD 23,176,684.71 10.0768



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,952,444.49 13.4294



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,422.48 14.2582



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,223,374.62 17.0862



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,638,054.39 17.242



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,686,437.65 12.0451



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3080000 USD 55,674,788.05 18.0762



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,649,214.59 19.5875



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 52,091,451.42 18.0247



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,575,815.65 14.8662



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,363.80 15.0649



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,339,763.59 16.1417



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,351,870.64 18.776



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,340,286.63 16.5978



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,689,106.09 10.8043



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,312,399.63 18.7459



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,850.53 18.9282



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,742,099.14 18.9684



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 09/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,258,859.45 17.3806



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,258,716.48 17.3798



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,372,313.21 13.9827



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,361,135.58 17.7963



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,152,024.80 15.228



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,210,373.85 10.3505



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,225,126.80 18.2375



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,915,017.85 15.1924



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,699.98 16.18



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,905,647.60 5.8401



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,581,532.74 18.8152



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,039,664.47 15.9948



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 922,137.24 14.1867



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,589,896.49 17.739



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,226.01 18.8891



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,706,319.34 19.0068



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,721,005.11 19.4736



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX