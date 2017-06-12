WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 09-June-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,706,838.83 10.894
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,787,788.18 14.6503
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 794,207.04 17.5896
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,665,286.85 16.887
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,801,634.28 10.0765
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2300000 USD 23,176,684.71 10.0768
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,952,444.49 13.4294
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,422.48 14.2582
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,223,374.62 17.0862
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,638,054.39 17.242
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,686,437.65 12.0451
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3080000 USD 55,674,788.05 18.0762
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,649,214.59 19.5875
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 52,091,451.42 18.0247
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,575,815.65 14.8662
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,363.80 15.0649
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,339,763.59 16.1417
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,351,870.64 18.776
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,340,286.63 16.5978
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,689,106.09 10.8043
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,312,399.63 18.7459
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,850.53 18.9282
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,742,099.14 18.9684
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 09/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,258,859.45 17.3806
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,258,716.48 17.3798
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,372,313.21 13.9827
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,361,135.58 17.7963
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,152,024.80 15.228
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,210,373.85 10.3505
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,225,126.80 18.2375
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,915,017.85 15.1924
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,699.98 16.18
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,905,647.60 5.8401
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,581,532.74 18.8152
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,039,664.47 15.9948
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 922,137.24 14.1867
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,589,896.49 17.739
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,226.01 18.8891
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,706,319.34 19.0068
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,721,005.11 19.4736
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R24
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX