LOS ANGELES, CA and NATIONAL HARBOR, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Lieberman Software Corporation today officially launched its new Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, where the company is exhibiting in booth #615. The suite consists of five cyber security modules which help IT professionals rebuild compromised environments, and implement continuous automated controls to limit the damage of future cyber attacks.

The Lieberman RED Suite was previewed at RSA Conference 2017 in February. Until now, the suite has only been available to partners and customers enrolled in Lieberman Software's Early Code Access Program (ECAP). Since RSA Conference, the company has added additional capabilities and features, and enhanced the tools in the suite via feedback received through ECAP participants.

Privileged Identity and Access Management - Tools and Platform

"The Lieberman RED Suite is a milestone in cyber security and privileged identity management," said Philip Lieberman, President and CEO of Lieberman Software. "It provides customers with a single package that can clean up and secure IT environments, implement automated privileged identity and access management controls, and monitor the effectiveness of those controls. The RED Suite is built for customers, partners, service providers and cyber security professionals to audit and secure their IT environments."

"We are well-known for the most comprehensive set of orchestration and automation interfaces in the privileged identity security management market," Lieberman continued. "With the Lieberman RED Suite we are continuing our investments in security automation."

The Lieberman RED Suite release adds more web service APIs and PowerShell capabilities for on-premises and cloud security automation (devops and devsecops).

Security Management Tools Upgrades

Since 1998, IT administrators have used the Windows security management tools available in the Lieberman RED Suite to make their jobs easier. The release of the suite with the updated tools adds new features based on feedback the company has received from the Intrusion Remediation (IR) community and IT administrators.

Packaging and Availability

The RED Suite consists of the RED Identity Management platform and four RED tools: RED Systems Management, RED Services Management, RED Task Management and RED COM Management.

Existing customers under active support of Lieberman Software's Enterprise Random Password Manager and Random Password Manager products can directly upgrade to RED Identity Management at no cost. Existing customers of any single Lieberman Software standalone tool (User Manager Pro, Service Account Manager, Task Scheduler Pro or COM+ Manager) currently under support will receive a free upgrade to all of the new RED tools.

New customers will receive the full RED Suite so that they have all the tools bundled to ensure a fast and successful privileged identity management project.

Learn More

More information is available on the Lieberman Software web site at https://liebsoft.com/red. The web site was recently updated to reflect the company's new Lieberman RED branding. You can also request a personalized demo at https://liebsoft.com/request-a-demo/.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit https://liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft or LinkedIn.

Product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

