GRAND JUNCTION, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCQB: BFGC) ("Bullfrog", "BFGC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final closing of a non-brokered US $816,000 private placement of equity. These subscriptions were priced at $0.08 per unit, which consists of one share of the Company's common or preferred stock and a two-year warrant to purchase a full share at an exercise price of $0.15. The final closing amount of $816,000 became effective June 8, 2017.

Proceeds will mainly be used for advancing the Bullfrog Gold Project ("Project") under programs described in the Press Release of May 24, 2017 concerning the initial closing.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that controls the Bullfrog Gold Project located 120 miles NW of Las Vegas Nevada. Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold, mainly on Project lands from 1989 into early 1999. The Company's lands have significant exploration potential and are currently estimated by management to contain 470,000 ounces of heap leachable mineralization averaging 0.89 grams of gold/tonne within a preliminary open pit outline.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company and those preceded by or that include the words "believes," "expects," "given," "targets," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "forecasts" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. We use certain terms in this valuation such as "mineralization" and "mineral inventory estimates" that are not defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101; or recognized under the U.S. SEC Industry Guide 7. The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures and may not result in the discovery of sufficient mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no resources or reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Additional information regarding important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations is disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

David Beling, PE

President, CEO & Director

(970) 628-1670



