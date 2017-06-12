World Pen Needles Market to Grow at 10.06% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The latest trend gaining momentum in the pen needles industry is technological advances in non-invasive techniques. The incidence of diabetes is rising significantly, which drives the demand for pen needles market. The development of novel non-invasive routes of insulin administration promises to further improve diabetes management. The key barriers to initiating insulin therapy include the need for frequent insulin injection, fears that insulin injections will be painful and difficult to administer, and concerns about hypoglycemia and weight gain.

According to the pen needles market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing preference for pen needles over syringes and vials. Pen needles are an integral part of diabetes treatment for patients who require injectable therapies. These pen needles are used for delivering specific drugs or collecting samples such as fluids and cells from organs or lumps. They are available with various advanced features, shapes, and sizes. The global market for pen needles is showing a steady growth owing to an increasing older population, and the shift toward less and non-invasive procedures are increasing its popularity worldwide. Pen needles have several advantages over the traditional vial-and-syringe method of insulin delivery including improved patient satisfaction and adherence, greater ease of use, superior accuracy for delivering small doses of insulin, greater social acceptability, and less reported injection pain.

The global pen needles market report prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the pen needles market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of pen needle products.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of pen needles market is shortage of endocrinologists. The prevalence of the non-communicable diseases such as diabetes is increasing. In 2014, according to OECD, 380 million people had diabetes worldwide. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

