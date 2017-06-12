

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Monday, with tech stocks coming under heavy selling pressure, after reports emerged that Apple's next iPhones won't include support for gigabit LTE speeds.



Also, with U.K. political uncertainty still weighing on markets, investors paid little attention to positive poll results in France and Italy.



French President Emmanuel Macron's party won an overwhelming majority in the first round of parliamentary elections, leaving traditional parties in disarray. In Italy, populist 5Star Movement suffered an unexpected setback in local municipal elections.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.8 percent at 387.32 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was losing 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving down 0.2 percent.



Chipmakers ASML Holding, Dialog SemiConductor and STMicro fell 4-7 percent after heavy losses in their U.S. and Asian peers.



Dassault Systèmes dropped 2.5 percent percent after it agreed to acquire a Dutch company specialized in marine and offshore engineering software.



Vonovia SE shares declined more than 1 percent. The German apartment owner announced that 49.86 percent of its shareholders choose scrip dividend instead of the cash dividend.



Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto shed half a percent after saying its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, Coal & Allied Industries, has received a takeover proposal from Glencore Plc.



In economic releases, the French economy is forecast to grow as previously estimated in the second quarter, according to a survey conducted by the Bank of France. The bank said GDP will grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, the same rate as estimated in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX