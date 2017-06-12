Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Change of Company Registrar

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
12 June 2017
Change of Company Registrar
The Company announces that with effect from today, 12 June 2017, the Company has transferred the management of its share register from Computershare Investor Services plc to Capita Asset Services Limited ("Capita").
Contact details for Capita are as follows:
Capita Asset Services Limited
The Registry
34 Beckenham Road
Beckenham
Kent BR3 4TU
Tel: 0871 664 0300
Email: shareholderenquiries@capita.co.uk
www.capitaassetservices.com
For enquiries:
Capita Company Secretarial Services Limited
Company Secretary
01392 477 651