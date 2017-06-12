Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Change of Company Registrar

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

12 June 2017

Change of Company Registrar

The Company announces that with effect from today, 12 June 2017, the Company has transferred the management of its share register from Computershare Investor Services plc to Capita Asset Services Limited ("Capita").

Contact details for Capita are as follows:

Capita Asset Services Limited

The Registry

34 Beckenham Road

Beckenham

Kent BR3 4TU

Tel: 0871 664 0300

Email: shareholderenquiries@capita.co.uk

www.capitaassetservices.com

For enquiries:

Capita Company Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

01392 477 651