sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.06.2017 | 12:03
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Change of Company Registrar

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

12 June 2017

Change of Company Registrar

The Company announces that with effect from today, 12 June 2017, the Company has transferred the management of its share register from Computershare Investor Services plc to Capita Asset Services Limited ("Capita").

Contact details for Capita are as follows:

Capita Asset Services Limited
The Registry
34 Beckenham Road
Beckenham
Kent BR3 4TU
Tel: 0871 664 0300
Email: shareholderenquiries@capita.co.uk
www.capitaassetservices.com

For enquiries:

Capita Company Secretarial Services Limited
Company Secretary
01392 477 651


© 2017 PR Newswire