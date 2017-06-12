Rena and Aiko Solar Energy will expand their collaboration into electroplating cell metalization technology. Germany's Rena has already delivered some 4 GW of wet chemistry tooling to the Chinese PV producer, and will now deliver one of its InCellPlate to Aiko's new Yiwu production facility, in the Zhenjiang province.

In the never-ending pursuit of cost reduction, electroplating of PV cells has been considered for some time by producers as a potential replacement technology for screen printing. However, major progress with print processes resulting in finer metallization lines and reduced silver usage has meant that electroplating has not gained major traction with cell producers. That appears to be beginning to change, with some equipment and material ...

