The Netherlands economy is dominated by the service sector, which contributed approximately 80.7% to the total GDP in 2016. Government care is the major contributing 19.9% of GDP.

The Netherlands government is expected to start a number of projects that will help further develop on various sectors such as infrastructure, health, and education. The Netherlands has Sustainable Development Goals which provides direction for prioritizing capital expenditure, encouraging private investment and creating jobs for nationals in the private sector. The Netherlands government is focusing on tax reforms, which will encourage the consumer spending and move the economy toward an externally sustainable path.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influence on investment decisions in the economy. The Netherlands is a politically stable country, which follows a constitutional monarchy and a decentralized unitary state. The Netherlands is highly dependent on mineral oils and products export, which is one of the main challenges. If oil prices increase and decreases, it directly affects the country's GDP.

The Netherlands government has investment upcoming year to spur development in the private sector and carry out a number of large infrastructure projects, including the building of roads, trade and industrial centers, and hospitals. The Netherlands has to depend on other countries for food because the Netherlands has very low agriculture productivity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Political Analysis of the Netherlands

3. Economic Analysis of the Netherlands

4. Economic and Business Risk Analysis of the Netherlands

5. Social Analysis of the Netherlands

6. R&D and Technological Factors of the Netherlands

7. Legal Analysis of the Netherlands

8. Environmental Analysis of the Netherlands

9. SWOT Analysis Search of Potential Opportunities in the Netherlands

