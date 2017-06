BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's vehicle sales decreased for the second straight month in May, though marginally, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Monday.



Total vehicle sales declined 0.1 percent year-over-year to 2.1 million units in May. This was followed by a 2.2 percent drop in April.



During the first five months of the year, sales climbed 3.7 percent compared with the same period of 2016.



