Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 491008-0160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Hagasmári 3, 201 Kópavogur -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) ISLA 18 0612 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028868 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Zero coupon bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 13.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 139381 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 5,000,000,000 which equals 250 denominations -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 600,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 600,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, June 13, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Tuesday, June 12, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Act/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Íslandsbanki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------