Argentina's Men's and Women's Teams Confirmed for 'Game-changing' 2019 Hockey Pro League

- Argentina men and women confirmed for unique global league

- Competition officially named as the 'Hockey Pro League'

- Packed stadiums across the world ready to welcome hockey home

- New league designed to 'fuel the growth of hockey for years to come'

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed that Argentina's men's and women's national hockey teams (FIH Hero World Ranking: 1 & 3) will both participate in the Hockey Pro League, a unique global international team-sport league.

The new league, which is due to launch in January 2019, will see the nine best men's and women's teams from around the world play each other both at home and away every year, across a total of 144 games. The fixtures will take place in national stadiums, week in, week out, from January to June.

Argentina, one of the world's best men's teams, will face Australia, Belgium, England/Great Britain, Germany, India, Netherlands, New Zealand and Pakistan in the new league, with the latter playing their home matches in Scotland.

The current men's Olympic champions and number one side in the world has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years. The team took the world by surprise by winning bronze at the 2014 Hockey World Cup in the Hague, when ranked 11th in the world. They then stormed to success in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, propelling them to the top of the FIH Hero World Rankings.

The Argentinian women, by contrast, have enjoyed many years at the top of hockey's hierarchy. Las Leones occupy a special place in the hearts of the Argentine population and the stars of the team are met with rapturous support wherever they go in their home nation. Looking at their success, this is no surprise: they won the Hockey World Cup in 2002 and 2010, taking silver on a further three occasions. They also won the Hockey World League Final in 2015 and have won the Hockey Champions Trophy a record seven times, including the past three editions.

Argentina's women's team will be up against Australia, China, England/Great Britain, Germany, India, The Netherlands, New Zealand and USA.

The announcement of the teams involved follows an extremely competitive candidate evaluation process which saw 13 men's and 12 women's applications submitted by National Associations.

The confirmation of teams follows approval from the FIH Executive Board. Their decision was based on recommendations from the FIH Event Portfolio Implementation Panel (EPIP) who were tasked with assessing each of the candidate applications against defined participation criteria.

Speaking about this news, FIH CEO Jason McCracken said: "We are delighted to announce the official name and teams who will participate in this game-changing new competition. Whilst world tours and single venue international leagues are played regularly, this is arguably the first of its kind, with national teams playing one-off matches both home and away in venues across the world over six months each year. The Hockey Pro League has been four years in the making and follows an excessive consultation and evaluation process."

He continued: "We strongly believe that this new competition will fuel the growth of our sport for many years to come, significantly increasing revenues for hockey. As a result it will make hockey a career choice for athletes who will regularly be given the opportunity to perform in big, bold, packed and loud venues both in their homeland and overseas. It will also allow fans to engage with more world-class hockey more often, whether on TV or live at their national venue. We now look forward to working on delivering a truly exceptional League whilst also ensuring we raise the standard and profile of our other international competitions across all levels of the sport."

FIH President, Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra added: "The Hockey Pro League represents the first major milestone for the Hockey Revolution. It embodies everything our 10-year strategy aims to achieve - making hockey a global game that inspires the next generation. Whilst only nine teams have been selected for each League, the quality of information and enthusiasm shown by those who missed out indicate that our sport is developing in an extremely positive way, which clearly shows that hockey has an exciting future ahead."

News about broadcast partners, schedules and other exciting news, plus further background information about the Hockey Pro League, will be published on FIH.ch over the coming months as well as via FIH Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

