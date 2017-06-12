CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Titanium Corporation Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TIC) is pleased to announce the following promotion and new appointment to the Company's management team.

Dr. Kevin Moran, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Kevin Moran is promoted to the role of Executive Vice-President & Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Dr. Moran will be responsible for developing the Company's technology, focusing where we believe we can create the greatest value for our customers and shareholders. He oversees the Company's technology development initiatives, IP programs and works closely with our customers, planning emerging projects at oil sands sites. Dr. Moran previously served as the Company's Vice President, Process Development, where he was instrumental in the creation of Titanium's industry leading CVW™ technologies, designed to recover valuable commodities from oil sands tailings and reduce environmental impacts. Prior to joining Titanium, Dr. Moran held senior research positions with Syncrude Canada. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Queens University.

Niel Erasmus, Vice President, Mineral Sands

Niel Erasmus has re-joined the Company in the newly created position of Vice President, Mineral Sands, where he will be responsible for the engineering, construction, staffing and operations of mineral sands facilities. Niel will work closely with oil sands customers and engineering firms to ensure the optimal recovery of valuable minerals from oil sands tailings and maximize value for customers and our Company. A professional engineer and metallurgist, Niel brings extensive experience in both the oil sands and mineral sands industries. He most recently served as an oilsands project manager for an international engineering firm and previously led our Company's technology development and piloting programs. Niel started his career in the mineral sands industry in South Africa, where he held increasingly responsible technical and management positions with a major minerals sands producer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Niel back to our team and to recognize Kevin's major contributions to our Company," commented Scott Nelson, Titanium's President and Chief Executive Officer. "They will be focusing on planning the commercialization of our CVW™ technology at oil sands sites, working closely with our industry partners and customers. Their combined experience positions our Company to provide outstanding service to customers and create value for our shareholders."

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium Corporation's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. The Company's technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents and minerals from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere; volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TIC". For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

