Facial Injectables Market Size Worth $17.2 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfacial injectables marketis expected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to advancements in facial rejuvenation procedures and increasing importance of medical aesthetics across the globe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Development in products & procedures, as well as change in patient demographics is helping dermatologists and physicians treat multiple facial areas. These advancements help dermatologists or physicians develop customized treatment for patients and facilitate use of combination products to obtain better outcomes. All these factors are expected to assist in the market growth over the forecast period. Augmented products such as Botulinum Toxin Type A (BoNTA) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers are used in combination to improve outcomes, especially in the lower face procedures. HA fillers are mostly preferred by physicians due to their better acceptance (few instances of hypersensitivity reactions), biodegradable nature, & high viscosity as well as for the longevity they provide to the restored volume.

Minimally invasive surgery, an advanced medical technology, is used for facial rejuvenation, endoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy and other procedures. This procedure is gaining popularity over time owing to faster recovery, low instances of postsurgery infections, lower pain, reduced scarring, and high accuracy & maximum benefits. For instance, as per International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), more than 20.0 million surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures were performed worldwide in 2014.The number of HA-based surgeries performed in 2014 was 2,690,633, which increased to 2,865,086 in 2015, which is thereby expected to contribute to the growth of this space over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Facial Injectables Market Analysis By Product (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymer Fillers), By Application (Aesthetics, Therapeutics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/facial-injectables-industry

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The hyaluronic acid segment held a lucrative share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for combination treatments such as hyaluronic acid with BoNTA.

The BoNTA segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to increasing application in aesthetics and therapeutics

The aesthetics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing expenditure on aesthetic procedures coupled with rising beauty consciousness among consumers

North America is expected to dominate the facial injectables market over the forecast period due to growing geriatric population base, increasing consumer disposable income, and surge in number of facial procedures in the region

is expected to dominate the facial injectables market over the forecast period due to growing geriatric population base, increasing consumer disposable income, and surge in number of facial procedures in the region Some of the key players in facial injectables market are ALLERGAN; Ipsen; Merz Pharma; Suneva Medical, Inc.; Medytox, Inc.; Sinclair Pharma; Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.; and Galderma S.A.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Urodynamic Equipment Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/urodynamic-equipment-market

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/extracorporeal-shock-wave-lithotripsy-market

Catheter Stabilization Device Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/catheter-stabilization-device-market

Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hemostatis-and-tissue-sealing-agents-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global facial injectables market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Facial Injectables Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Collagen Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Botulinum Toxin Type A Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA) Polymer Fillers Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres) Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA)

Facial Injectables Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Aesthetics Therapeutics

Facial Injectables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com