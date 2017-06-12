KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE June 12 2017 at 14.00 EET Konecranes Plc's ("Konecranes" or the "Company") Board of Directors has today resolved to cancel 3,950,436 class A treasury shares held by the Company. The Company had 4,450,436 class A treasury shares before the cancellation and will keep 500,000 class A treasury shares to be used in the current incentive programs of the Company. The cancellation of the treasury shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about June 13, 2017. After the cancellation of the treasury shares is registered with the Finnish Trade Register, Konecranes will have 78,921,906 shares in total of which 73,271,906 will be outstanding class A shares, 5,150,000 outstanding class B shares, and 500,000 will be class A treasury shares.



The Board of Directors of the Company have authorizations for the transfer of the remaining class A treasury shares as resolved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on March 23, 2017.



KONECRANES PLC Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



