Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires two properties in Norrköping for SEK 210 million

Klövern acquires the properties Järnet 5 and Järnet 6 in Norrköping. The underlying property value amounts to SEK 210 million.

The properties, which are situated in Norrköpings leading retail area Ingelsta, have a total lettable area of around 15,000 sq.m., primarily retail space. The economic occupancy rate amounts to 97 per cent and the largest tenants are City Gross, Granngården and Jysk. The rental value amounts to SEK 16 million and the average remaining contract period is 9 years.

Transfer of possession will be on 3 July 2017.

"The acquisition adds to our existing portfolio in the Ingelsta retail area and gives positive synergies from a management perspective", says Klöverns CEO Rutger Arnhult.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them efficient premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se (http://www.klovern.se/).



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 8-400 500 50. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

170612 Klövern acquires two properties in Norrköping for... (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2112511/803467.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

