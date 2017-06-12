BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com], the leading provider of monitoring solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications, today announced a new webinar. A Technical Deep-Dive, on the metrics driving Outlook and Office 365 performance complaints. Microsoft MVP and Certified Master, Gary Steere, will be the featured speaker of the webinar. With nearly 20 years of experience in technology, Gary has always maintained a passion for delivering an exceptional user experience in complex Office 365 and hybrid scenarios. Registration for the webinar is now available at: http://www.gsx.com/webinar-understanding-outlook-and-office-365-performance-issues

Who:

Administrators who deal with Office 365 service delivery

What:

This technical webinar is designed to help Office 365 admins understand the performance metrics that are behind the tickets and the complaints to improve overall end-user experience.

We'll dissect user actions, dig into the response times and show you what is really happening when tickets come in saying "Outlook is slow."

E.g. A 30% packet loss rate is terrifying. However, your users in Outlook may not even notice because only select actions in Outlook show users that the network is suffering significant issues.

Learn how to read the user perception and convert into actionable data.

When:

Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 at 11am - Eastern time zone (US & Canada) / 5pm - Central Europe time zone

Where: Please sign up today at http://www.gsx.com/webinar-understanding-outlook-and-office-365-performance-issues

