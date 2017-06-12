EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX VENTURE: OSS)(OTCQB: OSSIF) is pleased to announce the Company has secured DTC Eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its shares on the OTCQB market effective June 7, 2017. OneSoft trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under "OSS" and on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the symbol "OSSIF".

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of the trading of shares of publicly traded companies in the USA. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages.

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO of OneSoft Solutions Inc., stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have obtained DTC eligibility to simplify the trading of our common stock in the USA. Our prime sales focus is U.S. pipeline companies and we believe being listed and tradeable in the USA is highly complementary to our growth and business objectives as we continue to evolve the Company. We would like to thank our agent, VStock Transfer, for their guidance and expertise throughout this process."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and the full depth of book with Real-Time Level 2 Quotes for OneSoft at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company released its Audited Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 on June 1, 2017 and those are posted to www.sedar.com in Canada and to the OTCQB website.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud, in conjunction with Office 365, CRM Online, Microsoft BI and Microsoft Azure Machine Learning. OneSoft's business strategy is to seek opportunities to convert legacy business software applications that are historically cumbersome to deploy and costly to operate, to a more cost-efficient subscription based business model utilizing the Microsoft Cloud platform and services, with accessibility through any internet capable device. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

About OneBridge Solutions Inc.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., is developing revolutionary new applications for the Oil & Gas pipeline industry, which we believe will be able to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. OneBridge utilizes proprietary Machine Learning algorithms and a single geo-spatial database that accommodates pipe-centric, structured and unstructured big data, with capability to address the key functions that pipeline companies require to manage, operate and maintain their pipelines. OneBridge's solutions are designed to address two key areas of functionality - Safety Management Systems and Compliance Analytics ("SMS/CA"), and Cognitive Pipeline Integrity Management ("CIM") solutions, all of which will be deployed as SaaS solutions that leverage Data Science, Azure Machine Learning, HoloLens, Microsoft BI and other components of the Microsoft Cloud platform and services. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

About VStock Transfer:

VStock Transfer (http://www.VStocktransfer.com) is a New York City-based stock transfer and registrar firm servicing clients ranging from private companies to pre-IPO issuers to NASDAQ and NYSE MKT listed companies. VStock Transfer was founded by experienced securities lawyers to provide cost savings, DTC Eligibility, DWAC services, dedicated account managers and continuous Issuer access online to shareholder reports.

About OTCQB

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. Canadian companies must be current in their home market reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

OTC Link® ATS directly links a diverse network of leading U.S. broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities. Its real-time price transparency and connectivity offers broker-dealers control of trades and choice of counterparties so that they can efficiently provide best execution, attract order flow, and comply with FINRA and SEC regulations. OTC Link® ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of OTC Markets Group Inc. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of delivering information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

In respect of the forward-looking information and statements the Company has placed reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: interest and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour and services; the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material development or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: costs and expenses; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; competition; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

