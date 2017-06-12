VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SKP)(OTCQB: STKXF) is pleased to announce that drilling has started on the Mahtin Project, located approximately 40km northwest of the town of Mayo in the central Yukon Territory.

Drilling is currently underway at the Mahtin North target, an area of copper-gold skarn mineralization. A total of eight holes are planned along a one kilometer line to test the extent of mineralization at depth.

In addition to drilling, the field crew is continuing to map along the Sprague Creek Stock contact to collect sulphide-bearing rock samples for assay from previously untested areas, covering a strike of 3.5km on a bearing of 070 degrees. Results of this work are pending.

Mapping and sampling focus will shortly switch to the May-Qu target on the south of the Mahtin property to prepare the area for the second phase of exploratory drilling in the coming weeks.

Mahtin Property

The Mahtin Property is synonymous in geological setting and mineralization style as Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Project, 40km away to the northeast. Mineralization has been identified in association with two intrusive stocks: Sprague Creek (3.6 x 1.5km) and Bos Stocks (4 x 1.1km). It is generally understood that the best mineralization in the Mayo area occurs along a '070' degree trend along the northern contacts of Cretaceous-aged granodiorite intrusions, diagnostic qualities that are observed in both Mahtin stocks.

Historic exploration on site included the collection of 18,406 soil samples across the entire property, airborne geophysical surveys, mapping and sampling.

For further information, please review the Corporate Presentation the Strikepoint Gold Inc. website for a more detailed, comprehensive review of the 2017 exploration program: http://www.strikepointgold.com/images/Yukon-Properties-Presentation.pdf

