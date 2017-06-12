

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased in May after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 2.0 percent rise in April.



The largest downward pressures on the overall annual rate of change came from decreases in the prices of clothing and footwear and furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house, the agency reported.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, also moderated to 1.2 percent in May from 1.7 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent from April, when it rose by 1.0 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices eased to 1.7 percent in May from 2.4 percent in the preceding month. The monthly HICP rate was -0.3 percent.



