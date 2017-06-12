PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Switzerland'

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 68-page Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Switzerland 2017.
This report offers companies, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders crucial insight into the specificities of Swiss pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare, based on in-depth interviews conducted with leaders and pioneers across the value chain, from government representatives, global affiliate heads, and founders of innovative local SMEs.
In spite of high operating costs and a sometimes-byzantine regulatory environment, major MNCs are flocking to establish regional headquarters in a country frequently ranked the most innovative in the world. Complementary thriving ecosystems of biotech startups, contract research and manufacturing organizations, as well as a whole host of niche service providers has also sprung up across Switzerland, many of which are featured in the report.
Features
Featured topics include:
- The resonance of the 'Made in Switzerland' brand abroad
- Swiss companies' cutting-edge digital prowess
- Biotech IPOs and international investment
- Regional clustering: Italian Switzerland
- Contract research and manufacturing: Switzerland's leading pharma service industries
Interviews
The report features in-depth interviews with:
- Thomas Bohn, Greater Geneva Bern area (GGBa)
- Daniel Schmutz, Helsana
- Shigeo Taniuchi, Santen
- Mads Stoustrup, Novo Nordisk
- Gilles Pluntz, Ferring
- Urs Lehmann, Similasan
- Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn
Quotes
"We have leading universities, world-class research institutions, a highly-qualified workforce and unrivalled skills in the precision industry derived from a tradition of watchmaking" -Thomas Bohn, Greater Geneva Bern area (GGBa)
"[Switzerland is] one of the [world's] most innovative pharmaceutical hotspots and this is exactly why it is so fundamentally important to be here" -Stefan Berg, NNE
"There are some 400 biotech companies currently operating in Switzerland at various stages of development, and within only the last couple of years, the country has witnessed a definite proliferation of startups." -Nik Alexakis, Swiss Biotech Association
"The key constellation Switzerland has to offer is the ability to access and manage the diversity and complexity of different markets" -Shigeo Taniuchi, Santen
