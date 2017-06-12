Bacardi Makes Miami Neighborhood Cooler with Tree Planting at Local Park

Employees give back with "Good Spirited" initiative for the third year in a row

CORAL GABLES, Florida, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Time spent among trees is time never wasted, and this could not be truer for Bacardi employees in the United States. For the third year in a row, a team of Bacardi employees from its regional headquarters office in Coral Gables, Fla., planted 26 oak and mahogany trees in partnership with the American Forests and Neat Streets Miami/Million Trees Miami at Amelia Earhart Park, part of the Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation System.

Video - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521932/Bacardi___Tree_Planting_2017.mp4

"Bacardi employees' good-spirited efforts like this annual tree planting show that our eco-conscious roots run deep-we are committed to making a difference in the local communities where we live and work," says Ed Knutel, commercial planning and activation manager, for Bacardi in the United States. "Planting trees increases sustainability for everyone."

In fact, as part of its "Good Spirited" environmental sustainability initiative, this local Bacardi commitment has helped produce nearly 100,000 tree plantings across the nation with the help of American Forests over the past three years.

"There are many social, economic and ecological benefits to planting trees that go beyond just beautification," says Ian Leahy, director of Urban Forest Programs, with American Forests, who referred to mounting scientific evidence on how trees can improve communities. "By stepping out into the community, Bacardi is making a statement to the residents of Miami that they not only work here, but they are investing in the community."

According to American Forests, two mature trees provide enough oxygen for one person to breathe each day. Trees help clean the air of harmful pollutants such as ozone, nitrogen oxides, ammonia and sulfur dioxides. Also, trees absorb storm water flow, which helps reduce flooding. Moreover, while trees provide food and shelter to wildlife, they also offer green space for recreation within cities. What's more, trees can store tons of carbon to mitigate climate change as they cool air, urban centers and provide protective shade for community residents and visitors.

"Our goal is to return to the environment at least as much as we take away. We're setting a sustainability standard for others in the spirits industry to follow," adds Pete Carr, regional president for family-owned Bacardi in North America. "Giving back to communities is just part of our DNA."

Census reports indicate that more than 40,000 people move to Miami each year and, because of this, construction is booming as green spaces are turned into concrete jungles. Despite this building trend, studies are clear regarding the immense benefits of green spaces. This research underscores the importance of tree plantings as increases in residents, traffic and construction heighten stress levels for many. Along these lines, new medical data shows that the use of nature walks for "forest bathing" provide measurable mental health benefits such as a reduced risk of depression and emotional stress.

"Trees have a huge effect on communities as they promote healthy living and make areas cooler," says Gaby Lopez, manager, Neat Streets Miami. "This is important because of the record and early heat our state is experiencing and because of the large flow of new residents that move to Miami-trees remove about 5,500 tons of carbon from the air each year."

To learn more about Bacardi Limited and its "Good Spirited: Building a Sustainable Future" environmental initiative for sourcing, packaging and operational efficiencies across the entire Bacardi family of premium spirits and wine brands, visithttps://www.bacardilimited.com/corporate-responsibility/good-spirited-sustainability-initiative/.

About Bacardi

Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÃ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, and MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines. Founded more than 155 years ago in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi manufactures its brands at 29 facilities and sells in more than 160 countries. Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. www.bacardilimited.com

About American Forests

American Forests restores and protects urban and rural forests. Founded in 1875, the first national nonprofit conservation organization in the country has served as a catalyst for many key milestones in the conservation movement, including the founding of the U.S. Forest Service, the national forest and national park systems as well as leading thousands of forest ecosystem restoration projects and public education efforts. Working in forests in all 50 states and in nearly 50 countries, American Forests planted its 50 millionth tree last year. The impact has resulted in cleaner air and drinking water, restored habitat for wildlife and fish, and the removal of millions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. http://www.americanforests.org/

About Million Trees Miami and Neat Streets Miami

Launched byNeat Streets Miami,theMillion Trees MiamiCampaign is a community-wide effort to plant one million trees by 2020 in order to achieve a 30 percent tree canopy cover for Miami-Dade County. Housed in the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, Neat Streets Miami is a multi-jurisdictional county board dedicated to the maintenance and beautification of transportation corridors, gateways and connections. For more information about Neat Streets Miami visit: neatstreetsmiami.com

Media Contacts

Amy Federman, 441.294.1110, afederman@bacardi.com

Chris Horn, American Forests, 1.202.370.4517, chorn@americanforests.org

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

© 2017 BACARDI

BACARDI, THE BAT DEVICE AND OTHER MARKS APPEARING ON THE BACARDI GROUP PRODUCTS SHOWN AND/OR QUOTED IN THIS VIDEO NEWS RELEASE ARE TRADEMARKS OF BACARDI & COMPANY LIMITED OR OF OTHER SUBSIDIARIES OF BACARDI LIMITED.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/346386/bacardi_limited_logo.jpg