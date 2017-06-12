

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Conglomerate General Electric Co. (GE) announced Monday that John Flannery, current President and CEO of GE Healthcare, has been named CEO of the company, effective August 1, 2017 and Chairman and CEO effective January 1, 2018.



Jeff Immelt, Chairman and CEO, will remain Chairman of the Board through his retirement from the company on December 31, 2017.



Further, Jeff Bornstein, current CFO, has also been promoted to Vice Chair of GE. The latest appointments are the result of a succession plan that has been run by the GE Board of Directors since 2011, the company noted.



Separately, GE announced the appointment of Kieran Murphy as president and CEO of GE Healthcare, effective immediately. Murphy is currently president and CEO of GE Healthcare Life Sciences. Murphy succeeds John Flannery who has been appointed CEO and chairman elect of GE.



Flannery, 55, began his career at GE Capital in 1987. He became the President and CEO of GE Equity in 2002. Since joining GE Healthcare in 2014, Flannery has led the turnaround of the business, increasing organic revenue by five percent and margins by 100 bps in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX