The share capital of IR Favoritter A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 14 June 2017 in the ISIN below.



IR Favoritter A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF).



ISIN: DK0060642569 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: IR Favoritter A/S ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 18,969 shares (DKK 18,969,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 893 shares (DKK 893,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 19,862 shares (DKK 19,862,000) ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 16,569 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1,000 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: IRAFAV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 131551 -----------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



