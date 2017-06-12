NPAW Gives Full Visibility on Ad Performance With SmartAds 2.0

BARCELONA, Spain and NEW YORK, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The new YOUBORA module gives advertising-based video-on-demand services (AVOD) full, objective visibility into ad performance in real time, and helps them optimize ad strategy with control of its impact on their audience

NPAW (Nice People At Work), masters of the most advanced and holistic business intelligence platform for the online media industry, released today SmartAds 2.0, featuring an advanced version of its previous edition SmartAds 1.0.

With the tons of moving pieces that change every day in ad-funded models, especially with the flexibility and speed of programmatic and RTB (Real Time Bidding) models consolidating, media services seek to track advertising results. SmartAds 2.0 acts as a neutral third party to quantify and control ad performance at the maximum resolution, in real time, and ensure unbiased ROI.

Different combinations of browsers, players, encoding levels, campaigns, ad-server configurations, number of ads, position and many other elements come into play when inserting advertisements into a piece of content. Because of such a complex chain, often campaigns perform poorly without anyone really understanding why. SmartAds 2.0 also provides AVODs with visibility into the quality of ads, content type, impact on audience' video experience, and the reasons why ads are failing to engage with their audience.

"The uncertainty of ad performance can be misleading and sometimes even turn into blind strategies and unjustified costs," said Lucas Bernat, Product Manager at NPAW. "SmartAds 2.0 is an impartial tool for AVOD services to accurately track ad performance, also looking into quality and how ads cause drop off issues".

