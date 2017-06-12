

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Employers are totally unprepared for the fall in migration after the UK leaves the European Union, a new survey commissioned by the Resolution Foundation showed Monday.



The survey identified a huge gap between the kind of immigration system British employers expect and what the new government is planning.



The survey showed that almost half of firms have totally unrealistic expectations of what the post Brexit immigration regime might be.



About 46 percent of employers do not expect any change in the number of EU nationals in their workforce over the next 12 months, while around 26 percent expect a decrease in migrant employees.



This is despite there having already been a sharp fall in net migration - from a high of 335,000 on the eve of the referendum to 248,000 at the end of last year.



The think tank observed that lower migration, coupled with a higher minimum wage and a tightening jobs market, could put an end to the era of readily available cheap labor that has characterized the UK labor market in recent years.



The Foundation said it is vital that the new government listens to business and give firms the clarity they need to start preparing for a new immigration regime.



The think tank said ensuring a smooth transition towards a lower migration post-Brexit labor market should be a key objective of the new government.



'As the fall-out from last week's election rumbles on, the new government will need to be making fast preparations for Brexit negotiations that start in just seven days' time,' Torsten Bell, Director of the Resolution Foundation, said. 'But it's not just government that needs to step up preparation for Brexit.'



