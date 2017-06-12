The European Magazine Business Awards 2017 Winners Announced

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Aviation, Banking & Investment and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Magazine's Business Awards 2017 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies

The European Magazine Business Awards 2017 Recipients Award Recipients Category Abdul Rahman Law Corporation Shariah Compliant Law Firm of the Year - Singapore African Open Sky Aviation Company of the Year Akerton Partners Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Best Banking Customer Rewards - Kuwait Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt Best New Bank - Egypt Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Retail Bank of the Year - Kuwait Alea Global Group Advisory Firm of the Year - Kuwait Ali Fuat Erbil, Garanti Bank Best Sustainable Banking CEO of the Year - Turkey Asia Plantation Capital Forestry Investment Company of the Year Banca March Private Bank of the Year - Spain BANCO COMERCIAL DO HUAMBO, SA Best SME Bank of the Year - Angola Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial Bank of the Year - Equatorial Guinea BANCO SOL, SA Best Commercial Bank - Angola Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Best Corporate Governance - Malaysia Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Best CSR Activities - Malaysia Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Best Islamic Bank - Malaysia BANQUE PÃ‚RIS BERTRAND STURDZA Institutional Clients Private Bank of the Year - Switzerland Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc. Company of the Year - LATAM BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, Commercial Bank of the Year - Mozambique SA Banco BCS Best Private Bank - Angola BELLIN Best in Treasury Management BLOM BANK Bank of the Year - Lebanon BLOM BANK Corporate Bank of the Year - MENA BMCE Bank of Africa Best Bank - Morocco BMCE Bank of Africa Most Trusted Bank - Africa BTG Pactual Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia BTG Pactual Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia BONUS Banca de Inversión Structured & Project Finance Advisory Firm of the Year Carlisle Management Company SCA Fund Management Company of the Year - Luxembourg CINDE Costa Rican Investment Promotion FDI Agency of the Year - LATAM Agency Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) Monaco Banking Ambassador Corporación Financiera Alba Best Corporate Governance - Spain Coutinho Nobre Miguel, BANCO SOL, SA Banking CEO of the Year - Angola Covenant Bank for Women Best SME Bank - Tanzania DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT Corporate Governance Company of the Year - COMPANY Saudi Arabia DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT Real Estate Company of the Year - Saudi COMPANY Arabia Dennis de Jong, UFX FX Director of the Year DPM Finanzas EAFI Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain EGBANK Banking Brand of the Year - Egypt Shariah Compliant Fund Manager of the Year - Equitativa Group GCC FBS Best Forex Broker - Southeast Asia Fermaca Natural Gas Company - LATAM Fermaca Pipeline Project of the Year - LATAM Fides Treasury Services Ltd. Multi-Banking Solution Provider of the Year Best Islamic Finance Education Provider - First Global Academy Sri Lanka Financial Advisory Company of the Year - FirstMetical Mozambique FXTM Forex Broker Firm of the Year - Europe Gbenga Alade, Guaranty Trust Bank Banking CEO of the Year - Sierra Leone Gerardo Garcia, Barents Re Reinsurance CEO of the Year - LATAM Company Inc. Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd. Best Digital Bank - Sierra Leone HPS Best Best Payment Solution Provider - North Africa Icatu Vanguarda Gestão de Recursos Fund Manager of the Year - Brazil IGOFX Best FX Broker - Asia IGOFX Best FX Technology - Asia IGOFX Fastest Growing FX Provider - Asia INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY MALAYSIA Best Islamic Finance University Malaysia (IIUM) Intercorp Group Tax Advisory Firm of the Year - Brazil International Capital Management AG Best Foreign Asset Management Company - Romania Jammal Trust Bank SAL Best Lending Bank of the Year - Lebanon Laila Mamou, Wafasalaf Best Female CEO - North Africa LRI Group Investment Company of the Year - Luxembourg Max O Cisse, African Open Sky Aviation CEO of the Year MDO Management Company Independent Fund Management Company - Luxembourg Muhammad Ikram Thowfeek, First Global Business Personality and Contribution to Academy and MIT Global Islamic Finance Education NJMPF Best Performing Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa PPS Portfolio Performance Ltd. Investment Consultancy Management Company of the Year - Brazil PTGoldenVisa Best Golden Visa Service Provider - Portugal PUENTE Best Investment Bank - Argentina PUENTE Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM PUENTE Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL Business Personality and Chairman of the Year SERVICES Sabetha Mwambenja, Covenant Bank for Best Female Banker - Africa Women Sam Camilleri, NJMPF Financial CEO of the Year - South Africa Sharjah Investment and Development FDI Agency of the Year - MENA Authority - Shurooq Sharjah Investment and Development Best FDI Investment Initiative Authority - Shurooq Sylvain Vieujot, Equitativa Group Business Personality and CEO of the Year - UAE Threestones Capital Management S.A. Investment Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg UFX FX Broker of the Year UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Best Corporate Governance - Mexico UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES Finance and Leasing Company - LATAM Vantrust Capital Asset Management Company of the Year - Chile Viña Concha y Toro Global ESG Leaders & Leading Company in Sustainability VOLTYLAB Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco VTB Capital Corporate Investment Services Provider of the Year - EMEA Wafasalaf Finance Company of the Year - North Africa Warba Bank Bank of the Year - Kuwait

