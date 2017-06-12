sprite-preloader
The European Magazine Business Awards 2017 Winners Announced

LONDON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Aviation, Banking & Investment and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Recipients of The European Magazine's Business Awards 2017 were scrupulously selected based on thorough interviews specially designed according to subscribers' feedback. The response and the nominations The European has received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies

The European Magazine Business Awards 2017 Recipients
    Award Recipients                          Category
    Abdul Rahman Law Corporation              Shariah Compliant Law Firm of the Year - Singapore
    African Open Sky                          Aviation Company of the Year
    Akerton Partners                          Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain
    Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait                    Best Banking Customer Rewards - Kuwait
    Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait - Egypt            Best New Bank - Egypt
    Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait                    Retail Bank of the Year - Kuwait
    Alea Global Group                         Advisory Firm of the Year - Kuwait
    Ali Fuat Erbil, Garanti Bank              Best Sustainable Banking CEO of the Year - Turkey
    Asia Plantation Capital                   Forestry Investment Company of the Year
    Banca March                               Private Bank of the Year - Spain
    BANCO COMERCIAL DO HUAMBO, SA             Best SME Bank of the Year - Angola
    Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial       Bank of the Year - Equatorial Guinea
    BANCO SOL, SA                             Best Commercial Bank - Angola
    Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad                Best Corporate Governance - Malaysia
    Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad                Best CSR Activities - Malaysia
    Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad                Best Islamic Bank - Malaysia
    BANQUE PÃ‚RIS BERTRAND STURDZA             Institutional Clients Private Bank of the Year - Switzerland
    Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc.       Company of the Year - LATAM
    BCI - Banco Comercial e de Investimentos, Commercial Bank of the Year - Mozambique
    SA                                       
    Banco BCS                                 Best Private Bank - Angola
    BELLIN                                    Best in Treasury Management
    BLOM BANK                                 Bank of the Year - Lebanon
    BLOM BANK                                 Corporate Bank of the Year - MENA
    BMCE Bank of Africa                       Best Bank - Morocco
    BMCE Bank of Africa                       Most Trusted Bank - Africa
    BTG Pactual                               Investment Management Company of the Year - Colombia
    BTG Pactual                               Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia
    BONUS Banca de Inversión                  Structured & Project Finance Advisory Firm of the Year
    Carlisle Management Company SCA           Fund Management Company of the Year - Luxembourg
    CINDE Costa Rican Investment Promotion    FDI Agency of the Year - LATAM
    Agency                                   
    Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)      Customer Service Private Bank of the Year - Monaco
    Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB)      Monaco Banking Ambassador
    Corporación Financiera Alba               Best Corporate Governance - Spain
    Coutinho Nobre Miguel, BANCO SOL, SA      Banking CEO of the Year - Angola
    Covenant Bank for Women                   Best SME Bank - Tanzania
    DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT      Corporate Governance Company of the Year -
    COMPANY                                   Saudi Arabia
    DAR AL-ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT      Real Estate Company of the Year - Saudi
    COMPANY                                   Arabia
    Dennis de Jong, UFX                       FX Director of the Year
    DPM Finanzas EAFI                         Financial Advisory Firm of the Year - Spain
    EGBANK                                    Banking Brand of the Year - Egypt
                                              Shariah Compliant Fund Manager of the Year -
    Equitativa Group                          GCC
    FBS                                       Best Forex Broker - Southeast Asia
    Fermaca                                   Natural Gas Company - LATAM
    Fermaca                                   Pipeline Project of the Year - LATAM
    Fides Treasury Services Ltd.              Multi-Banking Solution Provider of the Year
                                              Best Islamic Finance Education Provider -
    First Global Academy                      Sri Lanka
                                              Financial Advisory Company of the Year -
    FirstMetical                              Mozambique
    FXTM                                      Forex Broker Firm of the Year - Europe
    Gbenga Alade, Guaranty Trust Bank         Banking CEO of the Year - Sierra Leone
    Gerardo Garcia, Barents Re Reinsurance    CEO of the Year - LATAM
    Company Inc.                             
    Guaranty Trust Bank (SL) Ltd.             Best Digital Bank - Sierra Leone
    HPS                                       Best Best Payment Solution Provider - North Africa
    Icatu Vanguarda Gestão de Recursos        Fund Manager of the Year - Brazil
    IGOFX                                     Best FX Broker - Asia
    IGOFX                                     Best FX Technology - Asia
    IGOFX                                     Fastest Growing FX Provider - Asia
    INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY MALAYSIA Best Islamic Finance University Malaysia
    (IIUM)                                   
    Intercorp Group                           Tax Advisory Firm of the Year - Brazil
    International Capital Management AG       Best Foreign Asset Management Company - Romania
    Jammal Trust Bank SAL                     Best Lending Bank of the Year - Lebanon
    Laila Mamou, Wafasalaf                    Best Female CEO - North Africa
    LRI Group                                 Investment Company of the Year - Luxembourg
    Max O Cisse, African Open Sky             Aviation CEO of the Year
    MDO Management Company                    Independent Fund Management Company - Luxembourg
    Muhammad Ikram Thowfeek, First Global     Business Personality and Contribution to
    Academy and MIT Global                    Islamic Finance Education
    NJMPF                                     Best Performing Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa
    PPS Portfolio Performance Ltd.            Investment Consultancy Management Company of the Year - Brazil
    PTGoldenVisa                              Best Golden Visa Service Provider - Portugal
    PUENTE                                    Best Investment Bank - Argentina
    PUENTE                                    Capital Markets Company of the Year - LATAM
    PUENTE                                    Wealth Management Company of the Year - LATAM
    Rodrigo Lebois Mateos, UNIFIN FINANCIAL   Business Personality and Chairman of the Year
    SERVICES                                 
    Sabetha Mwambenja, Covenant Bank for      Best Female Banker - Africa
    Women                                    
    Sam Camilleri, NJMPF                      Financial CEO of the Year - South Africa
    Sharjah Investment and Development        FDI Agency of the Year - MENA
    Authority - Shurooq                      
    Sharjah Investment and Development        Best FDI Investment Initiative
    Authority - Shurooq                      
    Sylvain Vieujot, Equitativa Group         Business Personality and CEO of the Year - UAE
    Threestones Capital Management S.A.       Investment Management Firm of the Year - Luxembourg
    UFX                                       FX Broker of the Year
    UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES                 Best Corporate Governance - Mexico
    UNIFIN FINANCIAL SERVICES                 Finance and Leasing Company - LATAM
    Vantrust Capital                          Asset Management Company of the Year - Chile
    Viña Concha y Toro                        Global ESG Leaders & Leading Company in Sustainability
    VOLTYLAB                                  Structured Products Firm of the Year - Monaco
    VTB Capital                               Corporate Investment Services Provider of the Year - EMEA
    Wafasalaf                                 Finance Company of the Year - North Africa
    Warba Bank                                Bank of the Year - Kuwait

Video page link: www.the-european.eu/category/videos

For more details on The European Magazine Business Awards 2017, go to

http://www.the-european.eu/the-european-awards

Contact
Maurice White
Awards Department
+44-(0)-207-033-5332
E: maurice@chasepublishing.co.uk

W: http://www.the-european.eu



© 2017 PR Newswire