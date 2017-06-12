

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK central bank on Monday extended the term of its chief economist on its rate-setting panel.



The Bank of England reappointed Chief Economist Andrew Haldane for a further three-year term as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, the bank said in a statement.



Haldane is also the bank's Executive Director, Monetary Analysis and Statistics.



Governor Mark Carney reappointed Haldane to MPC after consultation with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the bank said.



The influential economist joined the MPC for the first time in June 2014 and his term expired on May 31 this year. The new appointment is with immediate effect.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX