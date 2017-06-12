EXCHANGE NOTICE, 12 JUNE 2017 SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: SILMÄASEMA OYJ ON 13 JUNE 2017



The shares of Silmäasema Oyj will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Tuesday 13 June 2017. The shares of Silmäasema Oyj will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Monday 12 June 2017.



Basic information on Silmäasema Oyj as of 13 June 2017:



Trading code: SILMA Issuer code: SILMA ISIN-code: FI4000243399 LEI code: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81 Orderbook id: 138379 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 14 248 805 Listing date on the Official List: 13 June 2017



Industry: 4000 Health Care ICB Supersector: 4500 Health Care Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Pasi Kohmo Address: Atomitie 5 A FI-00370 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 10 301 6000 Internet: www.silmaasema.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 12.6.2017 OSAKKEET



SILMÄASEMA OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 13.6.2017



Silmäasema Oyj listautuu Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle tiistaina 13.6.2017. Silmäasema Oyj:n osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena Prelistalla maanantaina 12.6.2017.



Silmäasema Oyj:n perustiedot 13.6.2017:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: SILMA Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: SILMA ISIN-koodi: FI4000243399 LEI-tunnus: 743700LM1ZRKRMCG7U81 id: 138379 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 14 248 805 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 13.6.2017



Toimiala: 4000 Terveydenhuolto ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 4500 Terveydenhuolto Markkina-arvoluokka: Pienet yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Pasi Kohmo Osoite: Atomitie 5 A 00370 Helsinki Puhelin: 010 301 6000 Internet: www.silmaasema.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260