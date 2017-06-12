In the period 6 June 2017 to 9 June 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.9 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 58.4 million were bought back, equivalent to 19.5% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 23:





Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 6 June 2017 24,390 57.20 1,395,108 7 June 2017 26,829 57.00 1,529,253 8 June 2017 34,146 56.10 1,915,591 9 June 2017 36,585 56.90 2,081,687 Accumulated during the period 121,950 56.76 6,921,638 Accumulated under the share 1,019,501 57.33 58,447,833 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,680,821 own shares, equivalent to 2.22% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





06 June 2017 07 June 2017 08 June 2017 09 June 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of VWAP Number of VWAP Number of VWAP Number of VWAP shares DKK shares DKK shares DKK shares DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.346 57,20 25.097 57,00 27.518 56,11 33.756 56,89 0 590 57,00 779 56,06 231 57,00 0 0 0 0 0 1.018 57,00 5.749 56,04 1.341 57,00 0 0 0 0 44 57,00 124 57,00 100 56,25 1.257 57,00 0 0 0 0 24.390 57,20 26.829 57,00 34.146 56,10 36.585 56,90 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







06 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 57,20 ---------------------------------------------- 44 57,00 CHIX 20170606 12:22:00.898000 1.461 57,00 XCSE 20170606 16:15:56.346000 1.495 57,00 XCSE 20170606 16:15:56.346000 748 57,00 XCSE 20170606 16:15:56.346000 748 57,00 XCSE 20170606 16:15:56.346000 1.495 57,00 XCSE 20170606 16:15:56.346000 2.000 57,50 XCSE 20170606 16:43:51.835000 2.009 57,50 XCSE 20170606 16:43:51.835000 14.390 57,20 XCSE 20170606 16:45:47.581741





07 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.829 57,00 ---------------------------------------------- 9 57,00 TRQX 20170607 10:45:01.529000 248 57,00 TRQX 20170607 11:36:44.353000 443 57,00 BATE 20170607 11:36:44.353000 54 57,00 CHIX 20170607 11:36:44.354000 1.811 57,00 XCSE 20170607 12:05:23.873000 435 57,00 XCSE 20170607 12:11:36.631000 67 57,00 XCSE 20170607 13:35:02.814000 39 57,00 XCSE 20170607 13:35:02.814000 162 57,00 TRQX 20170607 14:16:44.654000 171 57,00 TRQX 20170607 14:16:44.654000 34 57,00 CHIX 20170607 14:16:44.655000 280 57,00 BATE 20170607 14:16:44.655000 36 57,00 CHIX 20170607 14:16:44.655000 295 57,00 BATE 20170607 14:16:44.655000 1.418 57,00 XCSE 20170607 14:16:44.656000 1.498 57,00 XCSE 20170607 14:16:44.656000 4.000 57,00 XCSE 20170607 16:33:28.421000 15.829 57,00 XCSE 20170607 16:35:07.641066





08 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 34.146 56,10 ---------------------------------------------- 472 56,50 BATE 20170608 10:12:28.272000 292 56,50 TRQX 20170608 10:12:28.272000 50 56,50 CHIX 20170608 10:12:28.273000 2.186 56,50 XCSE 20170608 10:12:28.274000 2.186 56,00 XCSE 20170608 10:16:31.823000 292 56,00 TRQX 20170608 15:40:55.881000 50 56,00 CHIX 20170608 15:40:55.882000 472 56,00 BATE 20170608 15:40:55.882000 814 56,00 XCSE 20170608 15:40:55.883000 2.186 56,00 XCSE 20170608 15:40:55.883000 159 55,50 TRQX 20170608 15:59:02.985000 36 55,50 TRQX 20170608 16:07:24.058000 416 56,00 BATE 20170608 16:12:02.587000 1.584 56,00 BATE 20170608 16:12:02.587000 53 56,00 BATE 20170608 16:12:29.998000 384 56,00 BATE 20170608 16:12:29.998000 726 56,00 BATE 20170608 16:12:29.998000 1.642 56,00 BATE 20170608 16:12:29.998000 20.146 56,10 XCSE 20170608 16:21:05.556927





09 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36.585 56,90 ---------------------------------------------- 1.500 56,00 XCSE 20170609 11:47:36.718000 540 57,00 BATE 20170609 16:03:10.497000 339 57,00 CHIX 20170609 16:03:10.497000 48 57,00 BATE 20170609 16:03:10.497000 685 57,00 CHIX 20170609 16:03:10.497000 388 57,00 BATE 20170609 16:03:10.497000 231 57,00 TRQX 20170609 16:12:13.812000 233 57,00 CHIX 20170609 16:12:13.812000 365 57,00 BATE 20170609 16:12:13.812000 214 57,00 XCSE 20170609 16:12:13.813000 957 57,00 XCSE 20170609 16:12:13.813000 3.751 57,00 XCSE 20170609 16:12:49.632000 249 57,00 XCSE 20170609 16:22:19.186000 5.500 57,00 XCSE 20170609 16:26:53.820000 21.585 56,90 XCSE 20170609 16:49:52.936545



