TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAPH), is pleased to announce, pursuant to its previously announced Letter of Intent with Canadian based -- Alliance Group -- final Terms have been mutually agreed to on a final agreement to acquire an interest in a 45 acre fully owned parcel of land for the cultivation, production and sale of medical marijuana to the cannabis industry and other revenue generating businesses.

Easton will invest up to $1.3 million cdn with Toronto based Alliance Group to acquire an interest in their 45 acres of agriculturally zoned land north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada to cultivate, produce and facilitate the sale of its production of medical marijuana on a co-managed basis. Until such time that revenues can be generated with cultivating and distributing medical marijuana, Easton will receive 50% of all revenues on Alliance's Aggregate businesses, which will start generating revenues within the next 60 days. The aggregate business is estimated to generate several millions of dollars in its first year with substantial profits. Easton's investment and guarantee on revenues are securitized by the 135 acre property which has an estimated value of $5,000,000.

This agreement would give Easton Pharmaceuticals a strong position into the pharmaceutical production of cannabis as well as have the option to retain 50% of the aggregate businesses, which include recycling, manufacturing of various industrial products and waste management. This is a very exciting time and opportunity for Easton with more details being released following a closed agreement. The agreement now resides with each sides respective attorneys for final closing. Easton and Alliance expect to have production in about 6 months from its first greenhouse with revenues in the tens of millions. This initiative not only demonstrates Easton's desire to enter the medical marijuana market, which will be federally and nationally legalized in Canada in the spring of 2018, but also demonstrates, along with previous acquisition announcements, Easton's desire to purchase strong revenue producing businesses.

"This acquisition will provide Easton with a significant revenue stream and substantial profits in a very short period, fully secured and we are excited to complete the transaction and begin production" stated Easton's CEO, Evan Karras.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from Common Sense Of Israel and other companies, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada. Easton has recently acquired 100% of iBliss Inc., a revenue generating company in the lucrative e-vaporizing market, with its own manufacturing facility in Canada supplying the local market as well as the United States and Several European markets and Russia.

For More Information On Easton and Affiliated Company's Visit:

http://www.eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com

http://www.bmvmedica.net

http://iblissvapor.com

http://finance.yahoo.com/q's=eaph

https://twitter.com/eastonpharma

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Contact:



Evan Karras

Tel: +1(416) 619-0291

Tel: +1(347) 284-0192

Email: info@eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com



