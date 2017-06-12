Global Function as a Service Market: Reduction in IT Operation Costs Bolsters Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that competitive landscape in theglobal Function as a Service (FaaS)is quite dynamic and has a distinct presence of a few big players. Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., and Google Inc. are some of the leading players in the global market. As of 2016, these companies held a whopping share of above 80% in the global market. Research and development and mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to be key strategies of these players in the near future.

According to the research report, the global FaaS market was valued at US$1230.0 mn in 2016 and is expected to be worth US$4280.0 mn by the end of 2025. Over the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 15.3%. Among the various end users, the global FaaS market is likely to be driven by the telecommunications segment in the coming years as it is slated to surge at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. From a geographic point of view, the North America FaaS market is estimated to progress at a steady pace in the near future due to strong adoption of technology in the region. As of 2016, this region held a share of 34.0% in the overall market.

Possibility of Server-less Computing Draws Attention to FaaS Solutions

The global FaaS market has been gaining traction in recent years as the service allows end users to conduct programming, manage and run application along with other functionalities without the need to manage services. Thus, the convenience of a platform that eliminates the requirement of building and maintaining infrastructure in developing and run new applications has augmented the demand for FaaS. The biggest advantage of this service is that has considerable reduced the cost of operations for various organizations. The only cost organizations have to bear is that of resource used during execution, as FaaS allows easy to scale independent services triggered to action by events.

The global market is also being driven by the fact that FaaS offers real time file and data processing. Analysts indicate that FaaS can be deployed for transcoding thumbnail images, videos, process logs, filter, index files, and aggregate data in real time. These factors are likely to bolster the growth of the global market in the near future. Furthermore, the server less computing is anticipated to be its unique selling point over the forecast period. This evolutionary process in promoting cloud computing is estimated to leverage the market to its full potential.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20240

Lack of Flexibility within Cloud Environments to Hamper Growth

Despite the strong market drivers the global FaaS market is being stymied by a few factors. Currently, the key restraint in the global market is the inability of FaaS to move data and applications formats from one cloud environment to the other without any disruptions. This could translate into big losses for companies that save data on multiple cloud environments. Thus, this factor anticipated to be a major restraint for the global market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Function as a Service Market (Type - Developers Centric FaaS and Operator Centric FaaS; Service - Service Monitoring and Management, Automation Integration Services, Maintenance Services, and Consulting Services; End-use Industry - Defense and Surveillance, Telecommunication, Banking and Finance, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Hi-tech Industry, and Manufacturing) - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast2017 - 2025."

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/function-as-a-service-market.htm

The market has been segmented as follows:

Function as a Service Market, by Type

Developer centric FaaS

Operator centric FaaS

Function as a Service Market, by Service

Service Monitoring and management

Automation integration services

Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Others

Function as a Service Market, by End Use Industry

Defense and Surveillance

Telecommunication

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Hi tech Industry

Manufacturing

Others

Function as a Service Market, by Geography

North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- The U.S. - - Europe

- The U.K.

- Germany

- The Netherlands

- Rest of Europe

- The U.K. - - - Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

- China (Including Taiwan)

- India

- Japan

- Oceania

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- (Including Taiwan) - - - Oceania - Rest of Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Others

& - UAE - - - Others Latin America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Others

Top Most Research Reports by TMR:

Contactless Payment Transaction Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contactless-payments-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contactless-payments-market.html Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/visualization-3d-rendering-software-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch