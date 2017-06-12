Electrophoresis Market Worth 2.80 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Electrophoresis Market by Product (Gel Electrophoresis (Horizontal & Vertical) (Agarose & Polyacrylamide), Capillary Electrophoresis, Reagents, Geldoc, Imaging), Application (Diagnostic, Reasearch, Quality Control), End User - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Electrophoresis Market is expected to reach USD 2.80 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 2.15 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; and growth in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are the major factors driving the growth of the Electrophoresis Market during the forecast period.

"By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016."

On the basis of product, the reagent segment accounted for the largest share of the global Electrophoresis Market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation for various applications such as biomarker discovery and protein mapping. Over the years, genomic and proteomic technologies have gained significant importance in fields of clinical diagnosis and drug discovery and development. These are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Electrophoresis Market, and in turn supporting the growth of the electrophoresis reagents market during the forecast period.

"By Application, the research segment held the largest market share in 2016."

Based on application, the research segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Low cost and sensitive approach for DNA sequencing, the major role of electrophoresis in drug discovery, rising use of electrophoresis techniques as a result of growing importance of antibody research in the development of bio therapeutic are the major factors driving the use of electrophoresis, which has boosted the demand for research applications.

"North America dominated the market in 2016."

North America accounted for the largest share of the Electrophoresis Market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The patent expiration of several blockbuster drugs of major pharmaceutical companies is, in turn, increasing investments for new drug discovery; this is a key market driver in North America. In addition, the growing focus of stakeholders on research projects involving proteins, associated biomolecules, and genes; stringent regulatory requirements regarding pharmaceutical manufacturing necessitating quality control and process validation processes; rising focus on the development of structure-based drug designs; and growing research activities in the fields of genomics and proteomics is attributed to the largest share of Electrophoresis Market in North America.

The prominent players in the global Electrophoresis Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Sebia Group (U.K.), and C.B.S. Scientific Company, Inc. (U.S.).

