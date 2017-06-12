BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Reign Sapphire Corp., (OTCQB: RGNP) ("Reign" or the "Company"), a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company today announced the entry of its wholly owned subsidiary Coordinates Collection ("Coordinates") and its niche longitude and latitude engraved products, into the $15-18 billion annual US bridal jewelry market.

The Company believes a portion of this market, as documented by IDEX Online Research, will embrace Coordinates' concept of fixing the time and place of life's most precious memories into jewelry wedding bands and bridal party gifts as thousands have already with their non-bridal collections since 2014.

When Coordinates launched in 2014, its sales grew in 12 months from $300,000 to $3,250,000. The company is hoping to replicate this success in the bridal segment.

The Bridal Collection includes engraved wedding bands and bridal party gifts, such as pendants, cufflinks and bracelets all fixing in time the joyful occasion shared with family and friends.

The Bridal collection has already received attention with articles in Huffington Post and SweetVioletBride.com and the Company will continue to rely on a combination of five marketing channels to optimize customer acquisition and drive sales: social media, influencers, digital advertising, affiliate marketing, and email.

"Of the $15 billion spent per year in the US on wedding jewelry, we believe the portion that opts for our engraved coordinates feature can mean significant revenue growth for Reign," commented Joseph Segelman, Reign CEO. "Early signs are encouraging and we continue to refine our sales plan to maximize conversions and minimize customer acquisition cost."

About Reign Corporation:

Reign Sapphire (OTCQB: RGNP) is a Beverly Hills-based, D2C branded and custom jewelry company with 3 niche brands: Reign Sapphire: ethically produced, millennial targeted sapphire jewelry millennials, Coordinates Collection: custom jewelry, inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments, and Le Bloc: classic customized jewelry. http://www.reignsc.com.

