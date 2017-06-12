

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signals from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the red on Monday. It is a very light day, ahead of a busy week, as far as economic news are concerned. Asian shares closed broadly lower, while European shares are trading in the negative territory.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 33 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 41.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 89.44 points or 0.4 percent to 21,271.97, the Nasdaq tumbled 113.85 points or 1.8 percent to 6,207.92 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.02 points or 0.1 percent to 2,431.77.



On the economic front, 3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. While, 10-year Treasury Note auction will be at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, GE announced the appointment of John Flannery as chairman and CEO of GE. Kieran Murphy will be the president and CEO of GE Healthcare, succeeding John Flannery. Flannery, 55, began his career at GE Capital in 1987. Murphy currently serves as CEO of Healthcare Life Sciences. Jeff Bornstein will serve as vice chair of GE and will continue as CFO.



French technology company Ecoslops, announced Monday that is has signed an agreement with energy giant Total SA to establish a maritime transport induced oil residue waste-processing unit in La Mède, near Marseilles. Ecoslops will build and operate the micro-refinery in La Mède, while Total will provide services and all necessary utilities.



Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) announced that Ray Bingham has tendered his resignation as executive chairman and is stepping down from the Board of Directors. The company has appointed current independent director Steve Albrecht as its new Chairman. Eric Benhamou has stepped down as lead independent director, but he will remain on the Board.



Asian stocks finished broadly lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index slid 18.52 points or 0.59 percent to 3,139.88. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 322.25 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 25,708.04.



Japanese shares fell as the yen firmed up in morning trade. The Nikkei average dropped 104.68 points or 0.52 percent to 19,908.58 while the broader Topix index ended flat at 1,591.55.



Australian markets are closed for the day.



European shares are trading in the red. The CAC 40 of France is declining 41.72 points or 0.79 percent. DAX of Germany is plunging 130.97 points or 1.02 percent. FTSW 100 of England is down 25.49 points or 0.34 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 49.41 points or 0.54 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, the index that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently down 1.20 percent.



