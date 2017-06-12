BioPorto Diagnostics exhibits at the 35th Vicenza Course on Acute Kidney Injury and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapies (AKI & CRRT) from June 13-16.



For the first time since the official launch of The BN NGAL Test, BioPorto Diagnostics is promoting The BN NGAL Test application for the BN II™ and BN ProSpec® Systems from Siemens Healthineers.



With the exclusive distribution agreement entered into with Siemens Healthineers in 2016 and supported alliance application both parties are bringing The BN NGAL Test to the market - as the first-choice biomarker for the detection of Acute Kidney Injury on the dedicated Siemens Healthineers nephelometer systems.



BioPorto Diagnostics and Siemens Healthineers are presenting the new BN NGAL Test application at the upcoming 35th Vicenza AKI & CRRT meeting in Italy from June 13-16. The meeting delegates are the world's leading health care professionals in the medical area of Acute Kidney Injury and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapies.



Mr. Jan Kuhlmann, COO of BioPorto Diagnostics commented, "We are very pleased to promote our NGAL product together with Siemens BN systems at the AKI & CRRT meeting in Vicenza, Italy. At this meeting, most of the global industries experts are gathered and having Siemens approving our product is a seal of quality for BioPorto Diagnostics and the industry in general."



About BioPorto



BioPorto Diagnostics A/S is an in-vitro diagnostics company that provides healthcare professionals in clinical and research settings a range of diagnostic tests and antibodies. Our pioneering product portfolio includes assays for underserved disease states such as NGAL for acute kidney injury. BioPorto has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.