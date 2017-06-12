Research and Markets - Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Growth at CAGR of 61.34%, 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Apple, ArcSoft, Crunchfish, eyeSight, Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm & Samsung & SoftKinetic

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gesture recognition for mobile devices market to grow at a CAGR of 61.34% during the period 2017-2021.



Gesture recognition involves the generation and capture of an individual's gesture using a camera. The vision system identifies the gesture and stores it in a database. When an individual performs a gesture, the gesture recognition software identifies and matches it with the gestures stored in the database.



One trend in the market is advent of power-free gesture recognition. One of the most important innovations in gesture recognition technology is power-free gesture recognition, especially for consumer electronic devices.



According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of gestures as new medium of communication with machines. Innovative technologies in PCs always attract users. Gesture recognition is one of those technologies that has gained acceptance not only in PCs but also in mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and portable PCs. When combined with AR, gesture recognition technology proves to be highly useful for graphic designers, artists, engineers, and other parties that are involved in designing.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is Price wars among smartphone and tablet manufacturers. A number of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are competitively priced, and the competition among manufacturers is high. The global smartphone and tablet market is witnessing increased competition due to the entry of a number of vendors.



Key vendors



Apple

ArcSoft

Crunchfish

eyeSight Technologies

Intel

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

SoftKinetic (SONY)

