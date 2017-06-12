Research and Markets - Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Growth at CAGR of 61.34%, 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Apple, ArcSoft, Crunchfish, eyeSight, Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm & Samsung & SoftKinetic

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global gesture recognition for mobile devices market to grow at a CAGR of 61.34% during the period 2017-2021.
Gesture recognition involves the generation and capture of an individual's gesture using a camera. The vision system identifies the gesture and stores it in a database. When an individual performs a gesture, the gesture recognition software identifies and matches it with the gestures stored in the database.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gesture recognition for mobile devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the total shipment of devices with built-in gesture recognition. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of power-free gesture recognition. One of the most important innovations in gesture recognition technology is power-free gesture recognition, especially for consumer electronic devices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is emergence of gestures as new medium of communication with machines. Innovative technologies in PCs always attract users. Gesture recognition is one of those technologies that has gained acceptance not only in PCs but also in mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and portable PCs. When combined with AR, gesture recognition technology proves to be highly useful for graphic designers, artists, engineers, and other parties that are involved in designing.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is Price wars among smartphone and tablet manufacturers. A number of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are competitively priced, and the competition among manufacturers is high. The global smartphone and tablet market is witnessing increased competition due to the entry of a number of vendors.
Key vendors
- Apple
- ArcSoft
- Crunchfish
- eyeSight Technologies
- Intel
- Microsoft
- Qualcomm
- Samsung Electronics
- SoftKinetic (SONY)
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by technology
Part 07: Market segmentation by product
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kt3kd3/global_gesture
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716