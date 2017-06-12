

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar in the evening deals on Monday, as investors awaited industrial output and inflation data due out later in the day as well as Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy meeting for directional cues.



The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 166.36 points or 0.53 percent to 31,095.70 while the broader Nifty index fell by 51.85 points or 0.54 percent to 9,616.40.



Against the greenback, the rupee fell to a 5-day low of 64.48 from an early high of 64.35.



If the rupee extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around the 65.00 region.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX