LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Boustead Securities, LLC client ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains, announced it has held the final closing of its Regulation A Tier 2 offering (the "Offering"). ADOMANI raised a total of $14.261 million for 2,852,275 million shares. The Offering included the sale of 342,273 shares by certain ADOM stockholders. ADOMANI expects its shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ADOM ticker symbol on or about June 14, 2017.

"This is truly a milestone in ADOMANI's quest to deliver our products and technology to the market," said Jim Reynolds, President and CEO of ADOMANI. "The net proceeds to us from this offering allows us to begin to execute our business plan, and to pursue opportunities to accelerate our growth. We are very thankful to our investors for having the confidence in us to enable us to do that."

Dan McClory, Head of Equity Capital Markets at Boustead Securities, LLC, the Lead Underwriter in the ADOMANI IPO, commented, "ADOMANI continues to attract investors with great interest since the initial closing a month ago. It is exciting to see ADOMANI become the first-ever Reg A+ offering to trade on NASDAQ." Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. served as Co-Underwriter of the ADOMANI Offering.

About the Company

ADOM is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOM helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOM designs, manufactures and installs advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. ADOM also designs, manufactures and installs unique and patented conversion kits to replace conventional drivetrain systems for diesel and gasoline powered vehicles, including buses, with zero-emission electric or hybrid drivetrain systems. In addition to benefitting our shareholders, we will also help improve the environment, and more importantly, improve the health of school children and citizens who live and work in and around traditional diesel and gasoline-fueled vehicles.

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. For more information, visit www.boustead1828.com

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of ADOMANI, Inc., including without limitation the ADOM common stock. Any such offer is made exclusively through ADOMANI's Offering Circular dated April 28, 2017, as the same may be amended or supplemented (the "Final Offering Circular"). The Final Offering Circular is available at www.flashfunders.com, https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=adomani%2C+inc.&owner=exclude&action=getcompany, or may be obtained from Boustead Securities at (949) 502-4409 or angela@bousted1828.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The company has made statements in this press release that are considered "forward-looking statements" which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Final Offering Circular. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

