ONTARIO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCQB: KWBT) ("Kiwa" or the "Company"). On June 8, 2017, Kiwa signed an equity purchase agreement with Yantai Peng Hao New Materials Technology Co., Ltd in Penglai city, Yantai apple's main producing area, in Shandong, China. The agreement relates to the acquisition of a new factory (which is currently idle) for a purchase price of RMB 15 million (approximately US$2.2 Million). The factory covers an area of 5.9 acres, with eight thousand square meters of standardized steel plant.

The factory to be acquired by Kiwa will be completed in accordance with Kiwa's construction plan to facilitate the production design of combining of microbial fermentation and terminal fertilizer products. When fully implemented, the factory will produce approximately 200,000 tons of Kiwa fertilizer products every year, primarily for sale to the Yantai fruit cultivation base.

Mr. Yi Wang, Director of Agriculture Department of Penglai City, attended the signing ceremony and welcomed Kiwa's investment in the construction of bio-fertilizer production bases in Penglai. Mr. Wang observed that "Penglai City is the main apple growing area in China. Due to excessive consumption of chemical fertilizers in recent years, the soil of Penglai region has been faced with issues, which we believe that the use of Kiwa's biological fertilizer production base will ameliorate -- resulting in an improvement of the soil quality and quality of fruit and production in Penglai. We strive to have Penglai fruit quickly become the best brand of Chinese fruit products.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle.

