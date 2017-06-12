The Data Breach Limited Warranty within GamaSure PLUS is only available to users in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. GamaSec offers its GamaShield PLUS plan for other worldwide users that include combinations of website security and remediation-as-a-service.

For more information on GamaSure PLUS and a detailed list of features, visit www.gamasec.com/plan.

About GamaSec

GamaSec is a global provider of website security solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers a unique combination of cloud-based website vulnerability identification, remediation-as-service, web attack prevention as well as a Data Breach Limited Warranty. Founded in 2006, GamaSec is headquartered in Israel with offices in New York City. Visit www.gamasec.com.

Press Contact:

Robert Zimmer

press@gamasec.com

877.776.3925