Mitsui Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 8031, ISIN: JP3893600001) held "Mitsui Co. Investor Day 2017" on Tuesday June 6, 2017.

On-demand videos of this event are now available at: http://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/ir/meeting/investorday/index.html

About Mitsui Co., Ltd.

Mitsui Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, is one of the largest general trading companies in Japan. With approximately 42,300 employees worldwide, Mitsui is engaged in trading of commodities and provision of services in the area of iron and steel, mineral and metal resources, machinery and infrastructure, chemicals, energy, lifestyle innovation corporate development. Mitsui's diversified activities also include development of natural resources, coordination of infrastructure projects, development of consumer-related businesses, and much more.

