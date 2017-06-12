Research and Markets - Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are ASM Pacific Technology, Kulicke & Soffa & Palomar Technologies

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global wire bonder equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.88% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wire bonder equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, and sales of wire bonding systems in the semiconductor market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is incentives and discounts for long-term customers. The semiconductor capital equipment industry is characterized by relationship-based sales.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing use of 3D chip packaging. Foundries have resorted to 3D packaging technology to meet the demands of electronic product manufacturers. EDMs are looking to cut down the space occupied by ICs in their devices, without compromising the power-saving capability. 3D packaging encompasses, stacking multiple chips in a single stack, thereby utilizing the least possible space in a device. The emergence of new types of chip packaging will offer OSATs and IDMs with new business and growth opportunities in the coming years, thereby propelling the growth of the semiconductor packaging equipment such as wire bonder equipment during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high investment market. The advent of new packaging solutions based on 3D technology such as flip-chip packaging, TSV stacked packaging, and MEMs packaging has changed the manufacturing landscape of the semiconductor industry. These technologies are being utilized to keep pace with the growing demand for compact semiconductor devices in the market. Equipment manufacturers have to undertake significant investments to ensure their devices are up-to-date with the latest technologies. These advances in technology have increased the complexity of the production process, consuming additional time while also increasing the probability of defects.

Market trends



Growing use of 3D chip packaging

Increase in number of OSAT vendors

Trend of M&A in the packaging and assembly market

Advent of FOWLP technology

Automation in automobiles

Key vendors



ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke& Soffa

Palomar Technologies

Other prominent vendors



Besi

DIAS Automation

F&K Delvotec Bondtechnik

Hesse

Hybond

SHINKAWA Electric

Toray Engineering

West Bond

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nm3zm/global_wire

