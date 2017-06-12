TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Spectral Medical Inc., (TSX: EDT), a Phase III company developing the first treatment for patients with septic shock guided by a companion diagnostic, today announced that on June 14, 2017 at 11:30 am EDT (5:30 pm CEST), a special lecture entitled "Critical Care Nephrology Cases Presentation - Results of the EUPHRATES Trial", will be presented by Professor Massimo Antonelli at the 35th annual Vicenza Course on AKI (acute kidney injury) and CRRT(continuous renal replacement therapy) in Vicenza, Italy. The Vicenza Course, organized by Professor Claudio Ronco, is one of the most important and recognized international medical conferences in this field.

The speaker, Professor Massimo Antonelli, is the current Chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at the Catholic University of Rome - A. Gemelli University Hospital. He is also the President of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) and a member of the EUPHRATES trial steering committee.

The lecture will be broadcast live at http://stream6.ondastreaming.eu/ .The webcast will be available free of charge for anyone who wishes to listen, with registration required.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ ('PMX"). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 150,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 350,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year. Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

