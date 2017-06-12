TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Opus One Solutions (Opus One) today announced an intent to work together with Booz Allen Hamilton (Booz Allen) to jointly offer leading software services for the distribution grid. The effort combines Booz Allen's global expertise in consulting, analytics, cybersecurity and project management within the utility sector with Opus One's industry leading real-time intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, to offer utility clients unparalleled visibility and control of the increasingly distributed electricity grid.

Opus One Solutions will be responsible for providing integrated grid planning and operational management solutions. GridOS, Opus One's software platform, uses sophisticated data analytics to operate, manage, and optimize electricity grids - increasing the potential to connect high penetration levels of distributed energy resources (DERs), including wind, solar, battery storage and EV chargers. Opus One can further unlock new services and business models for utilities and DERs.

Booz Allen will be responsible for project and program management including technology integration efforts to effectively and efficiently incorporate Opus One's GridOS® in utility enterprise planning and operational systems, ensuring a stable and cyber secure environment. In addition, Booz Allen's economic and finance experts will work hand in hand with its technology experts to canvas the distributed energy market landscape to identify specific technology needs and develop the best business models for a given utility.

"Collaborating with Booz Allen will expand market availability of Opus One's utility offerings," says Joshua Wong, President and CEO of Opus One Solutions. "Booz Allen is known internationally for their strength in software integration and this offers strong support for our respective businesses."

"We are excited to work with Opus One to meet the needs of an increasingly distributed electricity grid," said Gary Rahl, a Booz Allen executive vice president and leader of the firm's energy business. "Our unique combination of technological expertise and consulting heritage will help utilities build tomorrow's energy grid, transforming into a system that is more distributed, networked and customer-focused."

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a Connected Distributed Energy Network. Through GridOS®, its intelligent energy networking platform, Opus One optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids - from homes to businesses to communities - for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer. www.opusonesolutions.com twitter: @OpusOneSolns

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than one hundred years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering, and innovation expertise.

With international headquarters in McLean, Virginia, the firm employs 23,300 people globally, and had revenue of $5.80 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com.

