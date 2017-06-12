

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN.AX, PDN.TO) Monday provided an update on EDF Group SA (EDFEF.PK) long term supply contract and potential sale of Langer Heinrich.



As previously announced, Paladin proposed additional security in respect of the prepayment made by EDF under the Long Term Supply Contract or LTSC. Paladin and EDF appointed an independent expert to opine on whether the value of the additional security offered by Paladin was sufficient.



The company noted that the expert's final report confirmed the initial feedback that the value of the additional security is insufficient.



Under the terms of the LTSC, the outstanding amount, of approximately $277 million as of the date hereof, must now be repaid within 30 days.



Paladin said it has proposed to EDF the terms of a standstill of Paladin's payment obligation which terms EDF is reviewing. Paladin will update the market as material developments occur.



Regarding the potential option in favour of CNNC Overseas Uranium Holding Limited, the company noted that on May 5, it announced it would allow an independent valuation process to move forward for the potential CNNC option. Paladin also announced that the valuation was to be performed by an independent international investment bank with uranium experience and was expected to take 5 - 6 weeks.



Paladin and CNNC have agreed terms with an independent international investment bank with uranium experience. The expert is excepted to be formally appointed on June 12 and has agreed to provide the valuation as soon as possible and in any event within 30 days of the date of the appointment.



